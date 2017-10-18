All signs point to a bad flu season: Fraser Health

Not the news you want to hear: health officials say it’s shaping up to be a bad flu season.

Fraser Health medical health officer Dr. Aamir Bharmal said what’s happening in Australia and New Zealand could be a sign of a tough flu season ahead.

“They’ve seen a bad flu season so far and there are indications of what may be occurring here for the coming year,” said Bharmal.

He said they’ve already seen outbreaks in some schools and nursing homes.

“There have been some outbreaks that have occurred within some of our facilities so it’s very possible we may have some flu that is circulating within our community.”

The flu’s expected to peak in December and January.

