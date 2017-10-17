3 dead after ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena in B.C.

At least three people have died after an ammonia leak at a hockey arena in Fernie, B.C. that forced an evacuation of the surrounding area Tuesday evening.

The fatalities were confirmed by the BC Coroner’s Service and the City of Fernie.

Several rescue crews, including a hazmat team, are currently on scene at the Fernie Memorial Arena.

The latest information from the city says the site has been contained, but crews are still unable to safely enter the arena.

An evacuation order is in effect for all homes between 9 Street and 13 Street, and between Highway 3 and 6 Avenue. The nearby Red Apple, 7-11 and Trinity Lodge have also been evacuated.

Streets in the area have also been closed to traffic.

Residents who live in the area are being asked to check in with Emergency Social Services at the Senior Citizens Drop-In Centre at 562 3 Ave.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we get more information.