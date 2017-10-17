Fire crews respond to central Alberta train derailment

Crews were called to respond to a train derailment in central Alberta that is believed to have resulted in about 25 cars going off the tracks, according to the Three Hills Fire Department.

The official said the derailment occurred near Huxley, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon but said they were unable to provide further details about the location or what happened.

An emergency official with Kneehill County said a couple of nearby homes were evacuated as a result of the derailment.

The RCMP said they were notified of the incident at 5:20 p.m. They said it is not clear what caused the derailment but severe winds were causing semi-trailers to flip over on Highway 2 in central Alberta on Tuesday.

According to police, the derailment did not result in any injuries and was not blocking any traffic.

Officials said the derailed cars are not believed to have been carrying petro-chemicals but people are being asked to stay away from the area until more is known about the situation.

Huxley is located about 230 kilometres south of Edmonton.

