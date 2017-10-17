Train cars derail off trestle bridge in central Alberta: witness

A witness told Global News six or seven train cars derailed off a trestle bridge northeast of Wainwright, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.

Jacob Weichel spoke to Global News after posting a photo of the derailment to social media.

He said he counted six or seven cars, described as sea-containers, which had fallen off the bridge, however he noted the engine was still on the trestle.

Weichel said he did not see the train’s conductor.

“I don’t think he was going to move if he was in there still. He’s 200 feet up in the air I think. He’s not going anywhere without help. Not with the winds out here.”

The RCMP confirmed it had received a report of a train derailment near Township Road 542 “towards Trestle Lookout Point.”

They said the call came in at 5:50 p.m., and that there was no smoke or fire reported in the area.

The RCMP said the cause of the derailment remains unknown.

Weichel said it was very windy in the area at the time, so much so his truck was being pushed around on Highway 14.

In an email to Global News Tuesday night, CN confirmed it is “responding to two incidents in Alberta.”

“A derailment involving multiple cars just south of Huxley, Alta. and an incident about nine miles west of Wainwright. We’ve activated our emergency response plans and crews are headed to both sites to assess the situation. There are no reports of injuries in either incident.”

Wainwright is located about 230 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

While the cause of the derailments is unknown at this point, severe winds were causing semi-trailers to flip over on Highway 2 in central Alberta on Tuesday.