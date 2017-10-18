Wind gusts up to 135 km/h battered Alberta on Tuesday

Several wildfires broke out, trains came off their tracks and semi-trucks tipped on highways across central and southern Alberta Tuesday.

An intense, low pressure system with a strong cold front swept across the province, bringing strong, gusty winds and thunderstorms, Environment Canada said.

READ MORE: High winds cause power outages, falling glass in downtown Calgary

In some areas, the wind speeds reached what felt like hurricane force. However, in order to be officially categorized as hurricane strength, the measurements would have had to be sustained over a one-minute period. In this case, the Environment Canada data only shows peak gusts of over 10 seconds, explained Global News meteorologist Jordan Witzel.

READ MORE: Wind threat prompts Rogers Place to close pedestrian portal for Tuesday’s Oilers game

Still, it was enough to wreak havoc. The highest speed of 135 km/h was recorded in Schuler, northeast of Medicine Hat, near where one of several wildfires was recorded.

The maximum wind gusts in kilometres per hour were recorded at various weather stations across Alberta.

Below is a summary of some of the locations, issued at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Acadia Valley: 126

Alliance: 107

Atlee: 119

Barnwell: 124

Beiseker: 93

Black Diamond: 96

Blood Tribe: 111

Brocket: 109

Calgary: 93

Calgary (Int’l Airport): 91

Carway: 115

Consort: 111

Coronation: 106

Crestomere: 106

Del Bonita: 115

Edmonton (Blatchford): 80

Edmonton (Int’l Airport): 85

Edson: 50

Forestburg: 111

Fort MacLeod: 109

Fort McMurray: 61

Hemaruka: 115

Irvine: 119

Killam: 115

Lethbridge Airport: 113

Medicine Hat: 102

Milk River: 104

Olds: 85

Pincher Creek: 107

Queenstown: 119

Raymond: 104

Rocky Mountain House: 81

Schuler: 135

Seven Persons: 126

Stavely: 115

Stettler: 100

Stony Plain: 78

Tomahawk: 81

Waterton Park Gate: 113