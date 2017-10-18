Wind gusts up to 135 km/h battered Alberta on Tuesday
Several wildfires broke out, trains came off their tracks and semi-trucks tipped on highways across central and southern Alberta Tuesday.
An intense, low pressure system with a strong cold front swept across the province, bringing strong, gusty winds and thunderstorms, Environment Canada said.
In some areas, the wind speeds reached what felt like hurricane force. However, in order to be officially categorized as hurricane strength, the measurements would have had to be sustained over a one-minute period. In this case, the Environment Canada data only shows peak gusts of over 10 seconds, explained Global News meteorologist Jordan Witzel.
Still, it was enough to wreak havoc. The highest speed of 135 km/h was recorded in Schuler, northeast of Medicine Hat, near where one of several wildfires was recorded.
The maximum wind gusts in kilometres per hour were recorded at various weather stations across Alberta.
Below is a summary of some of the locations, issued at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Acadia Valley: 126
Alliance: 107
Atlee: 119
Barnwell: 124
Beiseker: 93
Black Diamond: 96
Blood Tribe: 111
Brocket: 109
Calgary: 93
Calgary (Int’l Airport): 91
Carway: 115
Consort: 111
Coronation: 106
Crestomere: 106
Del Bonita: 115
Edmonton (Blatchford): 80
Edmonton (Int’l Airport): 85
Edson: 50
Forestburg: 111
Fort MacLeod: 109
Fort McMurray: 61
Hemaruka: 115
Irvine: 119
Killam: 115
Lethbridge Airport: 113
Medicine Hat: 102
Milk River: 104
Olds: 85
Pincher Creek: 107
Queenstown: 119
Raymond: 104
Rocky Mountain House: 81
Schuler: 135
Seven Persons: 126
Stavely: 115
Stettler: 100
Stony Plain: 78
Tomahawk: 81
Waterton Park Gate: 113
