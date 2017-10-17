Canada
October 17, 2017 2:32 pm

Wind driven problems in the Okanagan

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A sudden wind storm caused problems in the Okanagan.

Emergency crews and B.C. Hydro were called to Dynamic Westside Auto and Transmission in West Kelowna when metal flashing on the edge of the roof was lifted up by the wind, making contact with a power line which started sparking.

The wind is also responsible for tearing off part of the roof of a building at Trans Canada Lumber on Industrial Road in West Kelowna.

 

 

