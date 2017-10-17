Saskatoon preparing for possible damaging winds

The City of Saskatoon is preparing for possible damaging winds.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the city as an intense low pressure system enters the province from Alberta on Tuesday afternoon.

Strong winds of 90 to 100 km/h are possible, which could damage buildings, toss loose objects around or cause tree branches to break.

Peak winds in Saskatoon are expected between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. CT.

Tree Damage

City crews are prepared to deal with potential tree damage.

Four arborists will be on-call overnight for any emergency work, with priority given to assisting with tree clearing considered emergency work such as trees blocking emergency vehicles during the high wind event.

Once winds subside, crews will start assessing damage, with priority given to city trees that represent a potential danger to the public and trees blocking roads and sidewalks.

Trees that have been assessed will have a bright orange “storm damage assessment notice” sign attached to them.

Damage to city-owned trees can be reported to 306-975-2890 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and after hours at 306-975-2476.

Trees damaged on private property are the responsibly of the property owner to clear up and any elm branches must be disposed of at the Saskatoon landfill.

Power

City officials said wind will continue to be the main challenge for Saskatoon Light & Power over the next day.

Service alerts will be issued if outages occur, which will include the cause of the outage and an estimated time when power will be restored.

Tree limbs contacting or threatening a power line can be reported to 306-975-2621.

For SaskPower service, contact 306-310-2220.

Water & Waste

The landfill will be closed, and garbage and recycling collection suspended, if wind speeds reach 70 km/h or greater due to the risk of trucks overturning while dumping and flying debris.,

If wind speeds remain above 70 km/h on Wednesday, collection will be suspended.

Updates will be provided as required.

Transit

Saskatoon Transit is expected to run as scheduled, but routes will be altered as necessary.

Delays could be possible if conditions worsen.

