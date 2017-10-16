Toronto woman charged in fatal hit-and-run in North York to appear in court

A 28-year-old Toronto woman charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run of a New Brunswick woman is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4 at York Mills and Don Mills roads.

Police said 63-year-old Debbie Graves from Riverside, N.B., was walking on the north side of York Mills, just west of Don Mills when a vehicle mounted the curb and struck her.

READ MORE: Victim of Toronto fatal hit-and-run was visiting from New Brunswick

The victim had been in town visiting on business and had just gotten off work at the time of the incident. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police identified the vehicle wanted in connection with the incident as a grey 2014 Nissan Rogue with an Ontario licence plate BMVH 900.

VIDEO: 28-year-old woman arrested in fatal North York hit-and-run

The vehicle was located at an auto shop in Toronto two weeks ago. Police said they had identified the registered owner of the vehicle as Erin Wright but at the time, they could not confirm if she was behind the wheel during the fatal collision.

READ MORE: Vehicle wanted in connection with fatal North York hit-and-run located

Police said Wright was arrested on Saturday and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, fail to stop at scene of accident causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and obstruct police.

She made a court appearance on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

– With a file from Jessica Patton, Catherine McDonald