October 11, 2017 8:45 am
Updated: October 11, 2017 8:48 am

Vehicle wanted in connection with fatal North York hit-and-run located: police

The vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run in Toronto last week.

Toronto police/handouts
Police say they have located the vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in North York that left a 63-year-old New Brunswick woman dead.

Toronto police said offices responded to a call about a pedestrian struck around 11 p.m. at York Mills and Don Mills roads Oct. 4.

Police said Debbie Graves was walking on the north side of York Mills, just west of Don Mills when a vehicle mounted the curb and struck her.

The vehicle then fled westbound on York Mills Road.

Graves had been in town visiting on business and had just gotten off work at the time of the incident. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have identified the vehicle wanted in connection with the incident as a grey 2014 Nissan Rogue with an Ontario licence plate BMVH 900.

The vehicle was located at an auto shop in Toronto last week.

Police said they have identified the driver of the vehicle but it is not confirmed who was driving or who the occupants were the night of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from Catherine McDonald and David Shum

Debbie Graves, 63, of Riverview, NB, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in Toronto, ON.

