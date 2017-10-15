Crime
October 15, 2017 8:38 am

Shooting in North York leaves one person dead

Toronto police are investigating after a shooting in North York claims the life of one male victim.

One person has died following a shooting in North York.

According to police, the male victim was shot at a plaza near Finch Avenue West and Milvan Drive around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Paramedics say the victim was sent to hospital in serious condition, but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The victim is believed to be in his 30s.

Investigators are now looking for several suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Police Services or Crime Stoppers.
