October 14, 2017 7:19 am

Two people in serious condition following a double stabbing in Mississauga

Two men are in serious condition after a double stabbing in Mississauga.

A double stabbing in Mississauga has sent two men to hospital in serious condition.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning in a shopping plaza on Cawthra Road and Lakeshore Road East.

Both victims were transported to a nearby trauma centre to be treated for their injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Any witnesses are being asked to come forward.

 

 

