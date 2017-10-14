Two people in serious condition following a double stabbing in Mississauga

A double stabbing in Mississauga has sent two men to hospital in serious condition.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning in a shopping plaza on Cawthra Road and Lakeshore Road East.

Both victims were transported to a nearby trauma centre to be treated for their injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Any witnesses are being asked to come forward.

#STABBING LAKESHORE RD E / CAWTHRA RD #Mississauga. Two victims. Police/Medics/Fire on scene. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 14, 2017