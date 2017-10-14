Two people in serious condition following a double stabbing in Mississauga
A double stabbing in Mississauga has sent two men to hospital in serious condition.
It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning in a shopping plaza on Cawthra Road and Lakeshore Road East.
Both victims were transported to a nearby trauma centre to be treated for their injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
Any witnesses are being asked to come forward.
#STABBING LAKESHORE RD E / CAWTHRA RD #Mississauga. Two victims. Police/Medics/Fire on scene.
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 14, 2017
@Peel_Paramedics transporting 2 patients from stabbing call in Mississauga to trauma centre. pic.twitter.com/sULyYrnWxw
— Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) October 14, 2017
Two people stabbed in a plaza on Lakeshore Rd w. of Cawthra Rd, #Mississauga. Both victims rushed to trauma center, one w/ no vital signs. pic.twitter.com/X7LEj2QyZj
— Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) October 14, 2017
