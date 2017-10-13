‘Riverdale’ fans in Edmonton line up around block for pop-up diner at Route 99

Either vintage milkshake joints are incredibly popular in Edmonton or the Netflix Canada show Riverdale has a big fan base here.

On Friday, a full two hours before a south side diner was set to be transformed for a Season 2 launch celebration, fans were lining up around the block.

Edmonton’s Route 99 is one of eight different locations in six major cities being decked out in Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe decorations.

Pop’s pop-up diners have also opened in venues in Toronto, Mission, Calgary, Ottawa and Vancouver.

One group of girls had been waiting at Route 99 since noon.

“We’re huge Riverdale fans,” said one. “We’re like: ‘What if we don’t make it? What if we’re the 300th?’ And we got here first.”

“My dad actually was like: “Taj, there’s this Riverdale thing.’ I was like ‘You still watch that? Aren’t you too old?'”

“We just came out to celebrate the new season, the milkshakes and everything,” another fan said.

“We both love Riverdale… and the milkshakes!” two other friends said with a laugh outside Route 99.

Lineup is down the block from Route 99 Diner. Lots of #Riverdale fans! Some just like milkshakes. #yeg pic.twitter.com/dbiWVgJcLm — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) October 13, 2017

Fans will be presented with Archie’s classic dilemma: Betty (Old Fashioned Vanilla) or Veronica (Double Chocolate) and will be able to enjoy their milkshakes in Pop’s cups.

One Archie comic book fan outside Route 99 said she would be getting a chocolate-vanilla swirl.

“The comics are really corny but the new run is really dramatic, kind of more like the show,” she said.

“I think Betty and Veronica have more agency in the show compared to the digest comics.”

There will be free milkshakes for the first 200 guests, and drinks will be served in Pop’s cups while supplies last.

Riverdale Season 2 premiered on Netflix Canada on Thursday, Oct. 12.