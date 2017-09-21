‘Riverdale’ set on edge after K.J. Apa in car crash following 16-hour work day

K.J. Apa, who plays Archie on “Riverdale” was in a car crash last week, following a 16-hour work day on the set of the show in Vancouver.

The car involved in the accident has been considered a write-off due to the amount of damage.

Sources tell THR the crash has created protest among cast and crew on the set of “Riverdale” over long work hours into the early morning, without being provided transportation home.

Cole Sprouse, who was apparently originally planning to be in the car with Apa the night of the accident, has asked producer Greg Berlanti to provide transportation to and from the set.

It is WBTV policy that actors on set are responsible for their own transportation, and are told that they can take a taxi or stay in a nearby hotel if they believe it is unsafe to drive.

Still, there is anger over the issue. “They’re working these kids from morning until night,” one source claimed. “Someone’s going to die.”

Reps for the actors reportedly held a conference call on Friday with WBTV executives about rectifying their concerns.

Last month, a stunt actor Joi Harris died on the set of “Deadpool 2”, which is also shooting in Vancouver.

Deadline reports that according to one study, jobs with overtime hours had a 61 per cent higher injury hazard rate than non-overtime jobs.

Following news Apa’s accident, Warner Bros. Television issued a statement, claiming that Apa worked approximately 14 hours the day of the accident — but only worked two-and-a-half hours the day before that. In addition, the statement refutes reports that Apa was hospitalized, noting that “the accident occurred last Thursday.”

The WBTV statement reads: