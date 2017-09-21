‘Riverdale’ set on edge after K.J. Apa in car crash following 16-hour work day
K.J. Apa, who plays Archie on “Riverdale” was in a car crash last week, following a 16-hour work day on the set of the show in Vancouver.
According to The Hollywood Reporter the 20-year-old fell asleep at the wheel and struck a light pole during his 45-minute drive home after the shoot. He was taken to the hospital and discharged with no serious injuries.
The car involved in the accident has been considered a write-off due to the amount of damage.
Sources tell THR the crash has created protest among cast and crew on the set of “Riverdale” over long work hours into the early morning, without being provided transportation home.
Cole Sprouse, who was apparently originally planning to be in the car with Apa the night of the accident, has asked producer Greg Berlanti to provide transportation to and from the set.
It is WBTV policy that actors on set are responsible for their own transportation, and are told that they can take a taxi or stay in a nearby hotel if they believe it is unsafe to drive.
Still, there is anger over the issue. “They’re working these kids from morning until night,” one source claimed. “Someone’s going to die.”
Reps for the actors reportedly held a conference call on Friday with WBTV executives about rectifying their concerns.
Last month, a stunt actor Joi Harris died on the set of “Deadpool 2”, which is also shooting in Vancouver.
Deadline reports that according to one study, jobs with overtime hours had a 61 per cent higher injury hazard rate than non-overtime jobs.
Following news Apa’s accident, Warner Bros. Television issued a statement, claiming that Apa worked approximately 14 hours the day of the accident — but only worked two-and-a-half hours the day before that. In addition, the statement refutes reports that Apa was hospitalized, noting that “the accident occurred last Thursday.”
The WBTV statement reads:
“First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that KJ Apa was uninjured during his recent accident. Secondarily, we want to specifically address the characterization that conditions on the set of ‘Riverdale’ are of concern. We have a large cast of series regulars, and our actors do not work every day. On the day of the accident, KJ worked 14.2 hours. The previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours. KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him. The accident occurred last Thursday. Additionally, it is untrue that KJ was taken to the hospital. He was treated by first responders on the scene and released by them. We also sent a doctor to his home later that same day for a follow-up to confirm his well-being.”
