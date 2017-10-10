From ‘Riverdale’ to a diner near you: Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe is coming to Canada

While Riverdale fans prepare for the release of Season 2 on Netflix (and Netflix Canada) this October, the streaming service is bringing a part of Archie’s world to life.

Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe is coming to exclusive locations in Canada this week, decked out with all the Pop’s essentials.

The pop-up diners will be opening at eight different locations in six major cities, including Toronto, Mission, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Fans will be presented with Archie’s classic dilemma: Betty (Old Fashioned Vanilla) or Veronica (Double Chocolate) and will be able to enjoy their milkshakes in Pop’s cups.

There will be free milkshakes for the first 200 guests, and drinks will be served in Pop’s cups while supplies last.

Celebrate the return of Riverdale, beginning Thursday, Oct. 12 from 7 p.m. ET/PT to 11 p.m. ET/PT at the following locations:

Mission, B.C.: Rocko’s Family Diner (+ screening of Season 2 premiere)

Calgary, Alta.: Boogie’s Burgers (Marda Loop)

Ottawa, Ont.: Zak’s Diner (ByWard Market)

Toronto, Ont.: Fran’s Restaurant (College Street)

The event is also happening on Friday, Oct. 13 from 7 p.m. ET/PT to 11 p.m. ET/PT at the following locations:

Vancouver, B.C.: The Templeton

Edmonton, Alta.: Route 99 Diner

Toronto, Ont.: Fran’s Restaurant (College Street)

Toronto, Ont.: The Lakeview (1132 Dundas Street West)

To find the Pop’s closest to you, fans can visit popsdiner.ca

The Riverdale Season 2 premiere will be released on Netflix Canada on Oct. 12.