Man poured gasoline, threatened to set victim on fire during violent robbery in Aurora: police

A man is wanted by police in Aurora, Ont. after allegedly dousing a victim in gasoline during a robbery and threatening to set him on fire.

York Regional Police released the suspect’s photo on Friday in hopes of locating the man.

Police said they responded to a call for a violent robbery around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the area of Bathurst Street and McClellan Way, near Henderson Drive.

Investigators have learned that the suspect and victim know each other.

WANTED – James Lawrence, for a violent robbery in Aurora. If you see him or have info on he might be, call us ASAP https://t.co/UZ6rrQFfR6 pic.twitter.com/UGh0rLW7Ry — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 13, 2017

When the victim refused to comply with a demand for cash from the suspect, he was allegedly assaulted and had gasoline poured on him. The suspect reportedly held up a lighter and threatened further harm, police said.

Before fleeing, police said the suspect stole a quantity of cash and a mobile phone, which he had destroyed.

James Lawrence, 40, of no fixed address is wanted on five charges including robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief under $5,000, and overcoming resistance of bodily harm.

The public is warned that the suspect is considered dangerous and should not be approached if located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).