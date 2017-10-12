3 suspects wanted after 2 men doused in gas, almost set on fire in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for three people accused of dousing two young men with gasoline and attempting to light them on fire at a mall in the city’s northeast end.

Officers responded to an assault call at Agincourt Mall near Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road around 9:15 p.m. on Monday.

It’s reported that two 18-year-old men were walking through a parking lot when they were confronted by two other men and a woman.

During an argument between the two groups, police said one man retrieved a can of gasoline from his car. He allegedly doused the two 18-year-old men with gas and tried to light them on fire.

Toronto police have released suspect descriptions and photos of the three people wanted in the aggravated assault and arson investigation.

The first male suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, standing 5’7″ to 5’10” tall, with black hair and a full beard. He was wearing a maroon long-sleeved sweater, dark coloured pants and grey shoes at the time.

The second man is also described as 20 to 30 years old, 5’7 to 5’10” tall, with black hair and a full beard. At the time he was wearing a grey short-sleeved hoodie, dark pants and white shoes.

The female suspect is reportedly aged 20 to 30, standing 5’0″ to 5’5″ tall with black shoulder-length hair. She was wearing black pants with white vertical stripes at the time, as well as a long-sleeved grey sweat top and open-toed beach sandals.

Police warn the public that the three suspects are considered violent and dangerous. If they are located, police advise the public not to approach them but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).