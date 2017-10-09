An overnight shooting in Etobicoke leaves one dead and two others injured

Toronto’s homicide unit has been brought in to investigate following an overnight shooting in Etobicoke.

Shots rang out in the parking lot of Kingsview Village School on Dixon Road and Islington Avenue just after midnight Monday.

Police arrived on scene and discovered three victims, one of them suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

The two others involved were also transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released regarding suspects however, several reports indicate people fled the scene following the shooting.

The school parking lot is closed off to the public as the investigation continues.

SHOOTING:

Kingsview Village School

-Parking lot of school

-5 shots heard

-People seen running#GO1828016

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 9, 2017