Toronto Police asking two murder suspects to turn themselves in

Toronto Police are asking two men wanted in an ongoing murder investigation to turn themselves in.

19-year-old Zayn Q. Chaudry and 20-year-old Yahya Abdirahman are both wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Abdulkadir Bihi.

Police were called to an apartment building on Dixon Road and Islington Avenue on Oct. 5 after reports of gunshots.

The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination revealed the victim died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Investigators do not believe the murder is connected to any gang activity, but are urging the public not to approach either suspect should they be spotted.