October 8, 2017 10:52 am

Double stabbing in East York claims life of one person

A double stabbing in East York on Saturday, October 7th has left one person dead.

Photo by Jeremy Cohn (Global News)
Toronto police say one person is dead following a double stabbing in East York.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday at Stan Wadlow Park near Cosburn and Woodbine Avenues.

There are reports that the victims are teens who were confronted by a group of assailants.

The first victim was found without vital signs at the scene and died shortly after he was rushed to a local trauma centre and the second victim is currently in hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Investigators say they have arrested three suspects.
