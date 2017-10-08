Double stabbing in East York claims life of one person

Toronto police say one person is dead following a double stabbing in East York.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday at Stan Wadlow Park near Cosburn and Woodbine Avenues.

There are reports that the victims are teens who were confronted by a group of assailants.

The first victim was found without vital signs at the scene and died shortly after he was rushed to a local trauma centre and the second victim is currently in hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Investigators say they have arrested three suspects.

Two teen males stabbed at Stan Wadlow Park in East York. One victim pronounced dead, 2nd wounded in thigh. Three young men arrested nearby. pic.twitter.com/or9DuMTSCI — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) October 8, 2017