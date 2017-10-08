Double stabbing in East York claims life of one person
Toronto police say one person is dead following a double stabbing in East York.
The incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday at Stan Wadlow Park near Cosburn and Woodbine Avenues.
There are reports that the victims are teens who were confronted by a group of assailants.
The first victim was found without vital signs at the scene and died shortly after he was rushed to a local trauma centre and the second victim is currently in hospital where he is listed in serious condition.
Investigators say they have arrested three suspects.
