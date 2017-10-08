Toronto police seeking public’s help in locating attempted murder suspect who set home ablaze
Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in an attempted murder and arson investigation.
Authorities were called to a home in the Upper Beaches area, near Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue, just after 4:45 a.m. Saturday morning.
49 year-old Terry Graham of Toronto was reportedly involved in an altercation inside the residence.
Graham was asked to leave but returned a short time later, when he proceeded to douse the home in accelerant and set the building on fire.
Four people were inside the home at the time of the blaze.
Graham is wanted on charges of assault, possession of an incendiary device, arson and four counts of attempted murder.
Police are warning the public that the suspect is believed to be violent and dangerous.
