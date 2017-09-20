Toronto man charged with first-degree murder after 24-year-old woman dies in hospital

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with the city’s 42nd homicide of 2017.

Around 2 p.m. on Sept. 10, Toronto police were called out to an apartment complex in Scarborough near the Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue area. Upon arrival, officers encountered a woman in her 50s who was suffering from an unknown injury.

The injured female alerted first responders that there was a man inside the building brandishing a knife.

Upon further investigation, a woman was discovered in an apartment unit with life-threatening injuries. That woman, 24-year-old Julia Sokolov of Toronto, was rushed to hospital eventually succumbed to her injuries days later.

Michal Nowaczek-Said, 24, of Toronto will face first-degree murder charges when he appears in court for the first time on Thursday morning.

Prior to Sokolov’s death, Nowaczek-Said had been initially charged with attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm and five counts of assaulting a peace officer.