Crime
September 20, 2017 7:15 pm
Updated: September 20, 2017 7:22 pm

Toronto man charged with first-degree murder after 24-year-old woman dies in hospital

By AM640

Julia Sokolov, 24, victim in Homicide

Toronto Police Service
A A

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with the city’s 42nd homicide of 2017.

Around 2 p.m. on Sept. 10, Toronto police were called out to an apartment complex in Scarborough near the Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue area. Upon arrival, officers encountered a woman in her 50s who was suffering from an unknown injury.

The injured female alerted first responders that there was a man inside the building brandishing a knife.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Toronto real estate agent laughed at gunman before being fatally shot at restaurant

Upon further investigation, a woman was discovered in an apartment unit with life-threatening injuries. That woman, 24-year-old Julia Sokolov of Toronto, was rushed to hospital eventually succumbed to her injuries days later.

Michal Nowaczek-Said, 24, of Toronto will face first-degree murder charges when he appears in court for the first time on Thursday morning.

Prior to Sokolov’s death, Nowaczek-Said had been initially charged with attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm and five counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Nowaczek-Said

Michal Nowaczek-Said, 24, charged with First-Degree Murder in Homicide

Toronto Police Service

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
birchmount road
Danforth Avenue
julia sokolov
michal nowaczek-said
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News