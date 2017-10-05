Montreal business leaders spend the night in the park for Dans la Rue

Dozens of Montreal business leaders and professionals spent the night outside in Dorchester Square park Thursday.

The fundraiser event was an opportunity for the public to learn about the services offered to Montreal’s homeless youth.

“I have a lot of questions about their situation. How they are surviving and what solutions we can come up with,” explained radio personality, Philippe Fehmiu.

Dans la Rue has been serving homeless youth since 1988.

READ MORE: Feeding Our Future picnic helps nourish youth in Montreal

The organization set up various tents to illustrate exactly what awaits their clients when they come looking for help. Family services, art and music therapy and a game room are all on the site.

After years on the streets, Marie-Pier Caron has turned her life around and is heading back to her hometown in Northern Quebec to work. But not before manning one of the organization’s tents for the event.

“When I found them, I couldn’t believe that they existed. People actually listened to me, I felt like I had my family again,” said Caron.

It was the first year for the event. Sun Life Financial’s Quebec president, Robert Dumas, was one of 50 business leaders to sleep in the makeshift barracks.

READ MORE: Local non-profit’s holistic approach ‘Lifts’ at-risk youth through healthy choices

“You see the people at Dans la Rue welcoming them, without judgment and helping to build back their faith and trust. That’s why I support them,” said Dumas.

More than $115,000 was raised for the organization in the event’s inaugural year.