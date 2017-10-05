TransCanada kills plan for Energy East pipeline

TransCanada is cancelling plans for the proposed Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects.

The Calgary-based company said previously that it was suspending its efforts to get regulatory approvals for the mega projects.

“After careful review of changed circumstances, we will be informing the National Energy Board that we will no longer be proceeding with our Energy East and Eastern Mainline applications,” chief executive officer Russ Girling said in a statement Thursday.

“We appreciate and are thankful for the support of labour, business and manufacturing organizations, industry, our customers, Irving Oil, various governments, and the approximately 200 municipalities who passed resolutions in favour of the projects.”

Energy East was conceived as a way to ship Alberta oilsands production as far east as Saint John, New Brunswick.

