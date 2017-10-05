Alberta politicians express disappointment over TransCanada decision to cancel Energy East pipeline

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is among western politicians who are “deeply disappointed” at the decision by TransCanada to cancel the Energy East pipeline.

Notley said the decision will affect more than just Alberta.

“We understand that it is driven by a broad range of factors that any responsible business must consider. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate outcome for Canadians.”

“We believe this nation-building project would have benefited all of Canada through new jobs, investment, energy security and the ability to displace oil being imported into Canada from overseas and the United States.”

Notley reiterated government support from the Alberta NDP for Energy East since the project was proposed and called on the National Energy Board (NEB) to “send a clear message on what the future of project reviews look like in Canada.”

“This decision highlights the importance of diversifying market access and the subsequent national priority that must be placed on the Trans Mountain expansion project.”

United Conservative Party (UCP) leadership hopeful and former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean called the cancellation “an attack on Canada and Alberta.”

“Under Prime Minister Trudeau, the Energy East and Northern Gateway pipelines have disappeared,” reads a statement from his campaign.

Jean singled out the mayor of Montreal, Denis Coderre, accusing politicians in the east of taking “pride and credit” when energy projects that would have benefited the country fall through.

“He’s proud of holding back Canada’s energy prosperity. Other provinces have declared war on Alberta. They are cheering for Canada to fail and threatening national unity.”

Coderre was among elected officials who have argued the environmental risks associated with the project far outweigh the economic benefits.

Jean also pointed to the Alberta NDP’s plan for carbon taxes and caps as contributing factors. He called on Premier Notley to challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s NEB reforms.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi also highlighted Montreal when reacting to the cancellation, suggesting it was the only city not in favour of the project.

Nenshi went on to suggest there were two issues when it comes to moving forward.

“Number 1 is actually pretty legit, which is TransCanada now has to go full bore on Keystone XL,” he said. “And it may well be that they looked at their capital plan and they looked at their ability to execute on two major projects simultaneously and shelved one for a while in favour of the one that’s more likely to move forward quickly.

“But the other one…is this change to the NEB. You know, this thing about using the upstream emissions as part of the decision was always illogical, because that’s dealt with by a whole different regulatory body.

“The Trudeau government is going to have to take a real hard look at whether their own heavy-handedness with that policy also led to this decision.”

