Officials promising to finish Batshaw homes for at-risk youth in Beaconsfield by fall 2018

Finally, there could be some light at the end of a long tunnel to complete the long-awaited Batshaw facilities in Beaconsfield.

The final touches and the opening of the new homes for troubled youths is set to be delivered in the fall of 2018.

It’s been four years since the groundbreaking occurred. More recently, one of the buildings has sat vacant for more than a year.

The Centre intégré Universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l’Ouest de l’Ile de Montréal (CIUSSS) is hoping to secure the funding to finish the construction and open the doors to kids.

“There was a little bit of delays when it came to the outdoor site but it has been completely cleaned. And we’re working on a very viable financial structure to get this up and running as fast as possible,” Sabrina Gariepy told Global News.

The two new structures will house 48 kids, down from the planned 106 a few years ago.

The mayor is disappointed it’s taking so long to finish the job.

“There’s no doubt about it that we’re frustrated that it has taken long,” Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle told Global News.

Eventually, adolescents from Batshaw’s facilities in Dorval and the Laurentians will be transferred.