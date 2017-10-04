Crime
October 4, 2017 11:35 am
Updated: October 4, 2017 11:43 am

Lethbridge $150K cocaine bust results in charges against 2 Edmonton men: ALERT

Liam Nixon bio pic 2017 By Anchor/News Manager  Global News

A three-month-long drug investigation in Lethbridge ended with two Edmonton men facing charges.

In July of this year, police received a tip from the public, alerting them to a home in the 300 block of 13 Street South.

On Sept. 27, officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Lethbridge organized crime team and the Lethbridge Police Service arrested a 19-year-old man and searched the home and a vehicle.

Police found 1.5 kilograms of crack cocaine, packaged for street-level sale and valued at $150,000.

Investigators also found a small amount of marijuana, cell phones and more than $8,000 in cash.

Abel Gebeyehu, 19, of Edmonton, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking, possession of marijuana and possession of proceeds of crime.

Brandon Ferguson, 21, also of Edmonton, is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

