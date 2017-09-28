Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose chop down rosters

Both the Winnipeg Jets and the Manitoba Moose trimmed down their training camp rosters on Thursday. The Jets sent goalie Eric Comrie back to the Moose where he’s played the last two seasons.

Comrie, 22, did not see any game action during the pre-season after making his first NHL start late last season. He appeared in 51 games for the Moose during the last campaign where he had a record of 19-26-2 with a 2.96 goals against average and a .906 save percentage.

Not that there was really any doubt but the Jets’ goaltending duo is now settled with Steve Mason and Connor Hellebuyck left as the last two goalies standing. It leaves the Jets with 29 players left in training camp with the club probably looking to cut one more defenseman and five more forwards to get down to the 23-man limit.

The Moose are headed to Grand Forks, ND for their first exhibition game with a little lighter roster after seven players were cut from camp.

With the return of Comrie goaltender Colton Phinney was assigned to the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen. Winnipeg defensemen Travis Brown and Chase Harrison were among six players released from their tryouts. Cristiano DiGiacinto, Kameron Kielly, Alexandre Ranger and Michael Webster were also let go.

The Moose open their pre-season schedule on Friday against the Iowa Wild at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. The Jets conclude their exhibition schedule on Saturday in Calgary against the Flames.