Winnipeg Jets cut D Jan Kostalek from training camp

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have sent defenceman Jan Kostalek to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, bringing their training camp roster down to 30 players.

Kostalek scored two goals and five assists in 60 games as a member of the Moose last season. He put up nine points in 52 AHL games during his rookie year in 2015-2016. The 22-year-old Czech Republic-product was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

The move leaves Winnipeg with 19 forwards, eight defencemen and three goalies at training camp. The team is expected to make its final cuts following its pre-season finale next Sunday.