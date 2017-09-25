Winnipeg Jets ink defenceman Luke Green to entry-level contract

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Luke Green to a three-year, entry-level deal worth a little more than $2.54-million.

Green posted a career-high 60 points in 37 QMJHL games last year split between the Saint John Sea Dogs and Sherbrooke Phoenix. He finished the season by suiting up in four games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

The 19-year-old attended Winnipeg’s training camp this year but was cut last Thursday.

Green was selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft.