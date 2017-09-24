Winnipeg Jets trim training camp roster

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets reduced their roster on Sunday by cutting 13 players from training camp.

Forwards Mason Appleton, Chase De Leo, Jansen Harkins and Jimmy Lodge, defencemen Sami Niku and Nelson Nogier along with goalie Jamie Phillips have all been sent to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. Michael Hutchinson, Julian Melchiori, Buddy Robinson, Cameron Schilling and Michael Sgarbossa will join them in the minors after clearing waivers.

The Jets also shipped 2016 first round draft pick Logan Stanley back to the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers.

The moves leave Winnipeg with 19 forwards, nine defencemen and three goalies at training camp. The team is expected to make its final cuts following its pre-season finale next Sunday.