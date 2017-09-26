Team Canada to play USA in women’s exhibition game in Winnipeg

The path to Pyeongchang for Canada’s hockey hopefuls will go through Winnipeg.

The national women’s team will face the USA in a pre-Olympic exhibition game on Dec. 5 at Bell MTS Place. The contest will help officials choose which players will make up Team Canada at the 2018 Winter Games.

Winnipeg added to list of Canadian cities hosting 🇨🇦vs🇺🇸 pre-Olympic game. Series begins Oct. 22 in Quebec City. https://t.co/AzazFsyhSl pic.twitter.com/OMPV22r2kC — Team Canada Women (@HC_Women) September 26, 2017

“It’s always an honour for the City of Winnipeg and our venue to be selected as a host venue for Team Canada,” True North Sports + Entertainment executive chairman Mark Chipman said in a statement.

“We’re excited to once again showcase this high level of hockey to all our fans.”

Four Manitobans are currently fighting for a spot on Canada’s Olympic squad. The game will be the first time the national women’s team plays in Winnipeg since the 2007 IIHF Women’s World Championship.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.