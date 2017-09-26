How to help your child cope with stress of hockey tryouts

Hockey lovers rejoice: the puck is about to drop on a new season. But before the first game comes a necessary evil – tryouts. The process can be extremely stressful for young players.

“It’s a bit nerve-wracking at times,” 11-year-old forward Jamison Beauchemin said. “I just skate and try as hard as I can.”

There are many ways parents can help their superstars score a spot on the team. Experts say the biggest is to not focus on factors kids can’t control.

“The more you talk about a poor decision or politics, you’ve just limited your child’s ability to get better,” sport psychologist Dr. Adrienne Leslie-Toogood said.

If they do get cut, the goal is to stay positive. A healthy attitude is key to ensuring your child remains hooked on hockey.

“If a kid goes away and works harder, they’ll be great next year,” Leslie-Toogood said. “If a kid loses their love of their sport, they’re not going to make the team next year.”

Keeping them away from what’s at the heart of the game.

“I like playing hockey because it’s just fun to play on a team with friends,” Beauchemin said.