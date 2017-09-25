Patrik Laine with five points as Winnipeg Jets get first win of the pre-season

WINNIPEG – Patrik Laine had a five point night and the Winnipeg Jets powerplay connected four times as they picked up their first win of the pre-season.

After dropping all of their first four exhibition games the Jets secured a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday at Bell MTS Place.

The Jets went 4-for-5 with the man advantage. Laine scored two powerplay goals and added three more assists in the win.

“We were kind of slow in the first three games, but now I think this was way faster than all the other three games before this.” Laine said. “But I think there is a lot more room for us to be even faster on the ice and just try and build the speed before the season starts.”

Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele also had multi-point efforts. Wheeler recorded three assists while Scheifele scored his first goal of the pre-season and also added three helpers.

“It was nice scoring.” Scheifele said. “Obviously we have a few things we got to fix. We still got two more games before the season but it’s definitely a good feeling.”

Steve Mason made his second exhibition start and stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced. Former Manitoba Moose goalie Eddie Lack made 29 saves for Calgary as the Jets outshot the Flames 34-28.

With four more goals on the man advantage the Jets have now struck for nine powerplay goals in their first five pre-season games.

“It’s not bad.” head coach Paul Maurice said of their powerplay. “It’s been good since the start but the statistics in training camp don’t mean a whole lot, but the structure is right and most importantly the players are really engaged in it. They all understand what it could be.”

Nikolaj Ehlers had the other goal for Winnipeg.

The Jets opened the scoring midway through the opening period on the powerplay. Laine was stopped by Lack and Scheifele buried the rebound. Wheeler also drew an assist on Scheifele’s first goal of the pre-season and the Jets were in the drivers seat.

The Jets’ powerplay connected again just minutes later. Wheeler looked cross ice to Laine and he fired in the one-timer upstairs on Lack. Scheifele had the secondary assist on the Jets second goal.

With under four minutes left in the period Sean Monahan came racing down the wing. The pass was behind him but he knocked it ahead to himself and fired it in the top corner on Mason on the breakaway. Spencer Foo had the only assist and it was 2-1.

Only moments later the Jets coughed up the puck in the neutral zone and the Flames took advantage. Matthew Tkachuk buzzed a shot past Mason. Winnipeg’s Michael Stone had the only assist as the Flames scored goals just 2:43 apart and the game was tied.

Just 23 seconds into the middle frame Scheifele was stopped by Lack but the rebound came right to Laine who lifted it in for his second goal of the game. Wheeler also had an assist on the Jets third powerplay marker of the contest and they had the lead back.

The Jets restored the two goal cushion only moments later with their first even strength goal of the pre-season. Ehlers tapped a loose puck into the empty net for his second exhibition goal. Laine had the only assist for his fourth point of the night.

The second period ended with a heavyweight bout between Dustin Byfuglien and Luke Gazdic. Byfuglien quickly threw him to the ice in a shortlived fight.

Jacob Trouba was ejected from the game early in the third period after he was assessed a match penalty for a hit to the head on Flames forward Marek Hrivik. Immediately after the check Trouba fought Garnet Hathaway who received an instigator penalty and a 10 minute misconduct. Hrivik remained on the ice and had to be helped to the dressing room. He did not return to the game.

Byfuglien added an insurance marker with just 2:43 remaining. His wrist shot from the blueline found the back of the net through a screen. Scheifele and Laine had the assists as the Jets hung on for a 5-2 victory.

Adam Lowry left the game after the first period with a lower body injury and he did not return.

“We don’t think this is significant.” said Maurice.

Mathieu Perreault was a late scratch and was replaced in the lineup by Brandon Tanev.

The Jets play their final home exhibition game on Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators before concluding their pre-season schedule on Saturday in Calgary.

WATCH: Post Game Reaction