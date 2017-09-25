Guns stolen during home invasion in Guelph

Guelph police are looking for three suspects in a home invasion on Suffolk Street early Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call shortly after 1:00 a.m. that three men were trying to force their way into the home.

When officers arrived they found that the lone resident sustained minor injuries in the altercation, but did not require medical assistance.

Police say that they suspect about five firearms were stolen from the residence during the incident.

One male suspect was identified to officers, and an arrest was made matching the description.

The male arrested was released a short time later, as it was verified he was not involved in the situation.

Police are hoping to identify the three suspects and are asking residents to contact them if they witnessed anything suspicious in the area at that time.