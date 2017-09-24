Collision in Guelph claims one life

A collision in Guelph Saturday evening has claimed the life of one person.

Police say the incident occurred around 6:30pm when a motorcycle collided with the passenger side of a vehicle.

Guelph police released a tweet advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Edinburgh Road and Wellington Street due to the collision.

Serious collision involving motorcycle. Edinburburgh/Wellington. Avoid area — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) September 23, 2017

The rider of the motorcycle, a 34-year old Guelph man suffered serious injuries in the collision and police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver of the vehicle was taken to Guelph General Hospital to treat minor injuries.

Police say the investigation is closed, but they do believe speed may have been a factor in the collision.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.