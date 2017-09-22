SIU investigating July arrest in Guelph that put a man in hospital

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an arrest by Guelph police that put a man hospital.

Officers responded to a complaint in the area of Gordon and Water streets on July 30 at around 4:45 a.m.

While being arrested, a 26-year-old man suffered a serious injury and was taken to hospital, the Special Investigations Unit said Friday in a media release.

Guelph police had previously said they weren’t made aware of the injury until last week and it was only then they notified the SIU.

“He was transported to the Guelph General Hospital, where he received medical treatment, but the extent of the injuries on that date were unknown,” Guelph police said in a media release last Friday. “The Guelph Police became aware of an injury to the male on September 14th, 2017 and as per protocol, notified the S.I.U.”

Guelph police would not comment on how the man wound up in hospital, or on anything else about the incident as it’s an active SIU investigation.

Two SIU investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone who may have information or have any video is asked to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 ext. 1988.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.