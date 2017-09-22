Pop-up party planned for alley off 17 Avenue amid construction

A series of pop-up alley parties will take place just off 17 Avenue amid ongoing construction along the busy entertainment district.

The impromptu celebrations are being hosted in the alley north of 17 Avenue S.W. between 4 Street S.W. and 5 Street S.W. both this weekend and next.

Organizers say the space will be “completely transformed” into an area dubbed “The Backyard” thanks to a collaboration with the 17th Avenue BIA, the Beltline Neighbourhood Association and the City of Calgary.

It’s hoped the parties will encourage Calgarians to continue visiting and supporting 17 Avenue businesses during the reconstruction of the roadway, which is temporarily impacting the patio space at the front of area bars and restaurants.

“This is a way to signify to Calgarians that the area is still open for business,” City of Calgary planner Kate Zago said. “If it goes well, the plan is potentially to do this down the street as we experience this three- to four-year construction project.”

The so-called Backyard Alley Party features new patios created behind Local 510, The Living Room, Ox Bar De Tapas, The Ship & Anchor, Ricardo’s and National.

“Construction has really just started on our block this week,” Nicola Trolez from The Ship & Anchor said. “It’s hard to have something like that right out front of your business.”

“With events like this, we can communicate that 17 Avenue is still open for business.”

Local 510 operating partner Dan Northfield said the event “gives people another way to enjoy a pint, some music and food outside for as long as possible.”

The re-imagined alley space features Astroturf, plants and greenery, canopy lighting, an open-air movie theatre, live music and an artisan market.

BELOW: Backyard Alley Party hours of operation

Friday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 23 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday Sept 29 from 6pm – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 30 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

