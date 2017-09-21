Rosie O’Donnell, estranged daughter Chelsea take hate-filled fight public

Rosie O’Donnell and her estranged daughter, Chelsea Alliegro (formerly O’Donnell), are in the midst of an ugly Twitter war.

It all started with a Daily Mail interview, published Tuesday, in which Alliegro, 20, revealed she’s pregnant with her first child.

“It’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to it,” she said. “I don’t really care if I have a boy or a girl, I’m just hoping for a healthy baby. Rosie will not be in my child’s life, and no, I do not feel sad about that, to be honest.”



Alliegro and O’Donnell, 55, have had a strained relationship for most of Alliegro’s adult life. In 2015, she ran away from home at age 17, prompting O’Donnell to plead on Twitter for her safe return. O’Donnell said that Alliegro was mentally ill and needed care. She was found a week later at her then-boyfriend’s house and had a different version of the story.

She claimed that O’Donnell had actually kicked her out of the house and denied she had any mental illness, saying she was “happier than I’ve been in years.”

In 2016, Alliegro met her now-husband Nick, 31, and the pair got married without notifying O’Donnell.

“[Rosie] was upset that we got married without telling her, which I totally understand,” she said at the time to Inside Edition. “I think she was shocked. The last time we got into an argument, we ended up screaming at each other and I left the room. Growing up, I never really got along with her and then once she kicked me out, I was just kind of done.”

Now, with the news that Alliegro is pregnant, O’Donnell is none-too-pleased, especially since the Daily Mail revealed in the interview with Alliegro that O’Donnell’s ex-wife, Michelle Round, committed suicide last week. (It had previously been reported that she died, without the suicide detail.) O’Donnell and Round share a four-year-old daughter, Dakota.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

After the Daily Mail article started making the rounds, O’Donnell posted two cryptic, almost unintelligible tweets.

Dakotas ear surgery – u next to me – carrying ur sister out of the hospital – past her and her mom – late for school – protecting ur family — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 19, 2017

protecting ur family not words I would use to describe u — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 19, 2017

O’Donnell even posted the letter that Alliegro left her when she ran away.

In replies to the above tweet, it seems like O’Donnell is attempting to go public with details about their altercation in order to clear her name and intentions. She also advises her daughter to stop doing interviews, and “making money” … “off her family.”

she's 20

not a teen

she is married

and pregnant she doesn't want anything to do with me

great

stop doing interviews

go live ur life — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

O’Donnell also seems to insinuate that Alliegro’s husband abused her at one time, as evidenced in this tweet.

did u hate me this day? last year – at the apple store – was this b4 nick was arrested for beating u up? same same pic.twitter.com/nCJFdawJ3z — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

The former View host then posted a baby picture of Alliegro, linking off to a poem O’Donnell wrote in March 2017. The poem, titled truth inside inside, reveals details about Alliegro that could help explain her behaviour, including a description of a “hole in her frontal lobe” that “severely compromises her cognitive abilities.”

https://t.co/W5t4zg65RH

we have been here before Chelsea

u wanna go a few rounds in public

seems so Michelle's death = money 4 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/cgqrp16EyC — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

O’Donnell then posted a YouTube trailer for Mommy (by Xavier Dolan) accompanied by four pictures of Alliegro. She also advises her to “stop doing interviews kid.”

loving people doesn't save them –

sometimes

love has no say https://t.co/MzYVhCWHNc pic.twitter.com/xNrYYdADZl — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

one year ago .. Chelsea Belle O'Donnell pic.twitter.com/1ZK1P0A8Ii — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

a dog u gave away

ur sister on ur birthday last year same same same chilly my plaid u want no part of me stop doing interviews kid pic.twitter.com/bPBkrlTDzi — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

april 2015 – u get a new therapy dog – Chelsea

hashtag – this is ur life pic.twitter.com/dkn4eJgcCK — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

Despite some backlash from Twitter users who advised O’Donnell to stop making it public and doing exactly what Alliegro accuses her of doing, the comedian kept going.

Over the past few days, O’Donnell has been viciously attacking Daily Mail reporter Martin Gould for his interview.

In a series of tweets full of foul language, O’Donnell says she “can’t wait” to meet Gould, and calls him “predatory, old creepy man” and a “f**kwad.” She accuses the reporter of paying her “ill daughter” Alliegro to do interviews.

Asked if one day she’d like to make peace with her mother, Alliegro told Inside Edition, “I hope.”