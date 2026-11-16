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Premier Doug Ford is tamping down suggestions that Ontario taxpayers might offer Stellantis even more funding to keep the Brampton auto assembly plant running, contradicting his own economic development minister, who said provincial funds are on the table.

Days after a face-to-face meeting with the auto maker, federal government and Unifor, Ford addressed the issue for the first time, on Monday, and said the province is willing to entertain options that would keep the plant in operation.

“If they’re making sure that they’re going to employ three, four thousand people, then we’d sit down and have a discussion with them,” Ford told Global News. “We want to make sure that Stellantis hires back the people that they let go. Simple as that.”

In order to scuttle the sale, Ford’s minister responsible for the tariffs response said the province and federal governments are willing to offer the company additional financial support to stay in Brampton.

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“We need Stellantis to keep the plant open, keep it warm and keep it ready for a new model,” Vic Fedeli told the Ontario legislature.

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“Our plan is to meet with Stellantis’ global CEO in the coming weeks, where we will bring our message to him directly. We have the supports in place; we announced them weeks ago—$2.5 billion. Those supports are in place to keep these companies exactly where they are today.”

That $2.5 billion fund – a billion of which comes from Ontario taxpayers – offers automotive companies capital investments to prepare factories for “connected and electrified vehicles.”

While Fedeli didn’t say how much could be available to Stellantis, Ford suggested he’s not willing to put up any cash for now.

“I’m not confirming we’re going to offer money. The federal government will be sitting at the table with Stellantis like they have been the whole time,” Ford said.

The premier pointed out that while the province offered Stellantis $132 million in 2022 to help the automaker retool its facilities, the company received “absolutely nothing” from the province.

The company has received $55 million from provincial taxpayers to upgrade the Windsor plant, the government said.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles accused the government of allowing the situation to worsen.

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“I don’t see any sense of urgency here,” Stiles said in the legislature. “The Premier loves a camera when he gets to pat himself on the back, but when it comes to standing up for workers, he is missing in action every single time.”

“Three thousand good union jobs are at stake here. At least 30,000 spin-off jobs all gone because this premier was asleep at the wheel.”