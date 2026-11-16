Send this page to someone via email

How much Calgary is planning to spend on sports and recreation, as well as some rising costs, has the upcoming four-year budget proposal drawing the ire of some minor sports organizations.

The criticism comes ahead of budget deliberations, which are set to begin with a public hearing on Nov. 23, after the spending plan was made public last week.

According to the city, the budget proposal includes $284 million to fund projects though the GamePLAN strategy including including the Forest Lawn recreation facility replacement, Kingsland and Belmont athletic parks and a reaffirmed commitment to the city’s portion of the Foothills Fieldhouse.

Another $66 million is earmarked to maintain arenas, aquatic centres and the Calgary Soccer Centre. However, the Calgary Minor Soccer Association (CMSA) believes the budget misses the mark when it comes to addressing facility shortages across the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re extremely disappointed not to see any funding for indoor facilities, in particular the Rocky Ridge Fieldhouse and design funding for the Southland Fieldhouse,” CMSA executive director Carlo Bruneau told Global News.

The Rocky Ridge Fieldhouse is listed as one of 17 prioritized projects in the first wave of GamePLAN, the city’s investment strategy for recreation and sports facilities.

2:08 Calgary releases first priority projects under GamePLAN recreation strategy

According to Bruneau, the city had already committed funding for preliminary design work for the project, and its construction costs are estimated to be just over $70 million.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“For CMSA alone, it would allow 3,000 more kids to play soccer, it would allow us to have over 200 more soccer teams and over 1,500 more games per year,” he said.

“That impact for us is transformational, and really at the end of the day it’s a small investment for the city in the grand scheme of things.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot said there’s limited room for additional investment in the budget proposal due to a lengthy list of projects and spending set to cost $21 billion over the next four years, for things like water infrastructure, roads, and transit.

“We are so leveraged out when it comes to our commitments that we can’t possibly take on any more,” he told reporters Monday.

“I know everyone wants us to do more, but the problem is we’ve already committed ourselves to too much.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I know everyone wants us to do more, but the problem is we've already committed ourselves to too much."

Chabot was part of the previous council that approved the GamePLAN strategy, including a funding commitment of up to $250 million annually for recreation infrastructure entitled “Making Waves.”

2:03 Committee endorses new plan to fund Calgary recreation facilities

The representative from Ward 10, who instead voted for a lower funding stream of up to $150 million annually, said the commitment was “too far reaching.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Yule, meanwhile, agreed the proposed spending in the budget falls short to address the capacity issues at local sports and recreation facilities.

“We’re not making waves with this budget,” Yule said. “Phase 1 of GamePLAN is barely scraping the surface of what we need for recreation in Calgary.”

Fee increases proposed

The price to play could also increase under the proposed budget, with a number of fee increases scheduled over the four-year plan.

According to the proposal, rental fees for athletic fields and artificial turf field are set to rise nearly 10 per cent over the next four years.

Ice rentals are also set to increase with minor prime time slots proposed to jump from $230.30 to $270.83 in 2027, and minor non-prime time slots could rise from $82.30 to $133.33 next year.

Kevin Kobelka, executive director of Hockey Calgary, told Global News the proposed fee increases came as a shock, with no warning or engagement with city officials prior to the budget’s release.

Kobelka said city rates for ice times are typically lower than private facilities, but the move could have a significant impact on the organization, as well as for figure skating and ringette.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sixty-five to 70 per cent of the cost of youth hockey is ice costs, so we’ll have to pass this on,” he said. “We’re a non-profit organization — if there’s going to be a 17 per cent price increase on ice, then that’s going to have to go to the end user.”

When asked about the proposed increases, Chabot said the hikes that could impact youth sports “is not the direction to go.”

“When it comes to promoting active lifestyles, especially to our youth, those are the people we should not be targeting insofar as increasing their fees,” he said.

“Surely we can recover those costs from other user groups.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Surely we can recover those costs from other user groups."