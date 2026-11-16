Ontario Catholic teachers vote strongly in favour of strike mandate

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Teachers in Ontario’s English-speaking Catholic schools have delivered an overwhelming strike mandate, with 98 per cent voting in favour of approving a strike action if necessary, announced the union representing the educators Monday.

“Catholic teachers have spoken with one, clear, united voice,” said René Jansen in de Wal, the president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA), the union that represents more than 45,000 teachers across the province.

The vote took place on Nov. 12 and 13.

OECTA is one of five major education unions in the province that have already held or are completing province-wide strike mandate votes this month, following the expiration of collective agreements at the end of August.

Negotiations have stalled out as the Ontario Labour Relations Board decides on a dispute between the teachers’ unions and the government on which issues should be bargained centrally, and what should be left to local unions and school boards.

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“With an overwhelming 98 per cent strike mandate, we are sending an unmistakable message to the government,” he said in a statement. “The time for meaningful action at the bargaining table is now.”

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Catholic teachers are contending with the “consequences of this government’s chronic underfunding of our schools,” he said, which include overcrowded classrooms, staff shortages, increased violence and scarce resources.

“Catholic teachers have been raising these concerns for years, yet the government continues to ignore the realities facing our schools,” he said. “Our members have made it clear that enough is enough.”

Education Minister Paul Calandra told reporters Monday that in terms of contract negotiations with teachers’ unions, the government will “make sure it’s a fair deal, one that puts an emphasis on outcomes for students.” The news of OECTA receiving a strike mandate “doesn’t stress me at all,” said Calandra.

Calandra’s office previously told Global News that the unions scheduling strike votes while talks are paused is “premature and detrimental to students.”

Unions took their disputes to the Ontario Labour Relations Board, which is the cause of the delays, Calandra’s office said in September.

Four other unions, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, the Ontario School Board Council of Unions and AEFO, the French-language teachers union are all currently holding strike mandate votes.

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— with files from The Canadian Press.