Two Sudbury officers charged with obstruction after man’s carbon monoxide death

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Two Sudbury police officers have been charged with obstructing justice in connection to a 19-year-old man’s carbon monoxide death last year.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began investigating in June 2025 at the request of the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) after Sudbury police determined there was an institutional conflict of interest in its probe.

GSPS began an investigation on May 23, 2025, when it was called to a home in Lively, Ont., after a man was found unresponsive. Roch Renaud was later pronounced dead. His cause of death was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

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More than a year later, on Oct. 8, 2026, two people and a company were charged with criminal negligence causing death.

This week, the OPP charged GSPS Sgt. Jason Bonish and Const. Alex Balloway with obstruction of justice. Another man was also arrested and faces the same charge.

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GSPS said the officers were off duty at the time. The allegations have not been proven in court.

“The Greater Sudbury Police Service recognizes the concerns these allegations raise within our community and the importance of maintaining public trust and confidence,” it said in a statement.

“While this matter involves allegations concerning off-duty conduct, it does not diminish the dedication, professionalism, and integrity demonstrated each day by the members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service who serve our community with pride. We remain committed to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and respect, both on- and off-duty.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.