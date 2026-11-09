‘Absolutely disgusting’: Ford addresses Hamilton poppy drive assault

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An assault that left an air cadet captain with life-altering injuries last week was “absolutely disgusting,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford says.

Ford said Monday that the two youths who allegedly triggered the incident should be physically disciplined.

“It’s absolutely disgusting by a bunch of older kids. Where are the parents? The parents should be ashamed that they’ve raised their kids to beat up cadets. You’ve got to be kidding,” Ford told reporters at an unrelated news conference in Peterborough, Ont.

“I hope the parents are listening. You know, you should give your kids a little ass whooping in the woodshed as far as I’m concerned. A 14-year-old kid beating up cadets that are trying to serve our country? The most disgusting thing you could ever do.”

The alleged assault, which occurred on Nov. 1 in Hamilton, Ont., resulted in charges against a 12-year-old boy and a 48-year-old woman. Police did not announce charges against the second youth, whose age was not released. The ages of the cadets wasn’t released either.

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Capt. Kenneth Kunkel was supervising the cadets outside a restaurant when two youths allegedly approached and blew an air horn directly into their ears. The 59-year-old followed the youths into the restaurant and confronted them.

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During the ensuing struggle, an adult woman intervened and allegedly assaulted Kunkel, causing him to fall, before one youth allegedly struck him several times.

Kunkel’s son, Christopher, previously told Global News his father’s legs buckled and he lost movement during the confrontation after the woman allegedly became involved.

He said in a statement that his father told bystanders that he needed help and could not move his legs.

View image in full screen Kenneth Kunkel is pictured in this undated supplied photo. Christopher Kunkel/supplied

Kunkel underwent same-day spinal surgery and is now in rehabilitation, Christopher said.

“After an unforgettable Halloween evening where Captain Kenneth Kunkel walked his four grandchildren around the neighbourhood to visit friends and neighbours, we are decimated by the senseless attack that may have forever robbed four kids of their grandfather’s playful, loving tendencies,” he said.

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His father has been helping cadets for almost 20 years, he said, adding Kenneth was instrumental in his own journey through the cadet program and into service with the Canadian Armed Forces.

Christopher said his father’s work also influenced former cadets who later joined municipal police services, the RCMP and the military, or became more involved in their communities.

“Even as he got older, Captain Kenneth Kunkel would physically prepare for weeks in advance so he could train with cadets and be a role model as they underwent fitness evaluations as part of the cadet program,” he said.

1:50 Cadet captain unable to walk after attack during Hamilton poppy drive

A crowdfunding campaign has been established to help financially support Kunkel’s recovery.

The 12-year-old boy was charged with assault level one as well as aggravated assault, while the woman was charged with aggravated assault.

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The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.