17 arrested, 55 charges laid in OPP child sexual exploitation investigation

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Seventeen people are facing a total of 55 charges in connection to a “proactive” child sexual exploitation investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Monday that probe, dubbed Project Brace, involved 15 other police services. They were participating in the provincial strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet.

The OPP said investigators conducted online child exploitation investigations to identify and apprehend those who prey on children. Police targeted individuals making, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

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While the investigation did not directly identify any victims, police said the probe initiated 23 cases that remain active. Officers seized 424 electronic devices during Project Brace.

“Online offenders are increasingly leveraging digital technologies to access and exploit children and youth. Through social media, gaming platforms, messaging applications, and peer-to-peer networks, they use deceptive tactics to groom victims, distribute child sexual abuse material, and evade detection,” said OPP Det.-Staff Sgt. Tara Clark in a news release.

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“Combating these crimes requires vigilance, education, and collective action from families, communities, industry partners, and law enforcement.”

Anyone with any information related to child sexual exploitation should contact their local police or report it to cybertip.ca.