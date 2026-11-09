Third storm heads for already drenched B.C. coast

Send this page to someone via email

The third in a series of storms is heading for British Columbia, after wild weather knocked out power to thousands, triggered evacuations and left one person dead over the weekend.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings and special statements predicting heavy rain across large swaths of the province over the next few days.

In Haida Gwaii and North Vancouver Island, heavy winds are expected into Monday afternoon with gusts up to 110 kilometres an hour and a second low-pressure system following with winds likely to reach warning criteria again.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A special weather statement covering most of B.C.’s coast and Vancouver Island says a “strong and potent” series of storms will approach the B.C. coast from Tuesday through Thursday, bringing heavy rain, particularly in upslope terrain and higher elevations.

It says the rain event follows several low-pressure systems that have already drenched the region in recent days, leaving thousands without electricity and triggering an evacuation order for about 30 properties in the village of Zeballos on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

In Surrey, B.C., a driver died Saturday after two vehicles became trapped under a fallen tree.

Environment Canada says there remains uncertainty about the exact amount of rain that’s coming and which regions will be affected the most, but some areas are expected to see gusty southerly winds.

It says high precipitation could lead to water pooling in areas with poor drainage, worsening localized flooding concerns, especially in communities already hit hard by significant rain.