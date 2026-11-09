Norway says it has been bumped for Russia to compete at world juniors in Canada

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The Norwegian Ice Hockey Association said Sunday it has been informed that it is being bumped by Russia from competing in the world junior championships in Canada, a decision creating further uncertainty involving the 10-nation tournament.

The switch, the NIHA said, comes in the wake of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s recent ruling reinstating Russian hockey teams to compete internationally, beginning with the world juniors set to open in Alberta on Dec. 26.

There remain complications in the decision, which has yet to be formally announced by the International Ice Hockey Federation. The IIHF’s website still includes Norway as a participant in a tournament featuring the top men’s players under age 20.

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Russia, however, is not guaranteed of competing after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he will bar the team from entering Canada, leaving open the possibility of Norway still being included.

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“The situation is still unclear,” Norway’s ice hockey secretary general Peter Salsten said in a statement posted on the association’s website and translated from Norwegian to English. “This makes us hope that the last word has not been said about our participation in Canada.”

Other complicating factors involve six nations, including Norway, vowing to boycott games against Russia as long as the war in Ukraine is ongoing. Several long-time corporate sponsors also have said they will drop out if Russia competes.

Norway acknowledged that the IIHF has been handcuffed by the court’s ruling. As the 10th-ranked team entering the tournament, Norway said it was relegated to the 1A Division to open the spot for Russia.

The Russians haven’t competed in the tournament since a fourth-place finish in 2021, with their ban beginning after the nation invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“We are aware of the status and the measures the IIHF feels compelled to take, and will await further information from the IIHF in the coming days,” Salsten said. “This also clearly shows all the practical challenges and immediate consequences for everyone involved when countries are reinstated immediately.”