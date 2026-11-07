Unifor says it believes Stellantis sold its Brampton plant

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The union representing Stellantis autoworkers says it believes the company has sold its Brampton assembly plant.

In a statement released Friday, Unifor’s bargaining team said it met with Stellantis to discuss reports that the plant had been sold.

“Stellantis would not confirm or deny whether it has finalized the sale. Further, it would not provide a timeline to address this question,” the statement said.

The union said it was taking the refusal to comment as confirmation that the plant had been sold.

Stellantis signed a memorandum of understanding in September with Roshel, a Brampton-based manufacturer of armoured vehicles, for a potential sale of the facility.

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Global News reached out to Stellantis, Roshel and the Ministry of Industry for confirmation of the sale but did not receive a response before publication.

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Last month, Stellantis workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of giving their union a strike mandate.

Unifor said 97.3 per cent of members who participated in a vote are in favour of authorizing a strike if needed.

0:37 Stellantis workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike mandate

Unifor said a strike would be a last resort but bargaining has been at an impasse over several key issues including job security.

More than 2,000 workers were laid off from the Brampton plant when it stopped operations in 2023.