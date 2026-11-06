Nova Scotia selects this year’s Christmas tree to say ‘thank you’ to Boston

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A 14-metre white spruce from Nova Scotia will soon be shipping out to Boston.

Nova Scotia sends the U.S. city a large Christmas tree every year to thank it for sending medical personnel and supplies after the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

Boston sent a relief train within 24 hours of the disaster that killed almost 2,000 people and left many more injured and homeless.

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This year’s tree will be cut on the property of Henry and Pat Knol in East Amherst, N.S., who say it’s a great honour to be chosen.

The public is invited to a tree-cutting ceremony on their property on Nov. 18.

It will be shipped to the United States by truck, and lit up on the Boston Common on Dec. 3.

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“Some years ago our cousin transported the tree to Boston while working for the Department of Transportation,” the Knols said in a joint statement. “Although he is no longer with us, it is very special to know that our family has this connection to such a special tradition.”