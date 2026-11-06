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Canada

Nova Scotia selects this year’s Christmas tree to say ‘thank you’ to Boston

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2026 12:12 pm
1 min read
A crew prepares a 13.7-metre white spruce tree from Lunenburg County that was selected as Nova Scotia's 2025 Tree for Boston, in Martins Brook, N.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. The province of Nova Scotia sends a tree to Boston each holiday season as a thank you to the city for sending medical personnel and supplies following the Halifax Explosion in 1917. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
A crew prepares a 13.7-metre white spruce tree from Lunenburg County that was selected as Nova Scotia's 2025 Tree for Boston, in Martins Brook, N.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. The province of Nova Scotia sends a tree to Boston each holiday season as a thank you to the city for sending medical personnel and supplies following the Halifax Explosion in 1917. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. DBC
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A 14-metre white spruce from Nova Scotia will soon be shipping out to Boston.

Nova Scotia sends the U.S. city a large Christmas tree every year to thank it for sending medical personnel and supplies after the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

Boston sent a relief train within 24 hours of the disaster that killed almost 2,000 people and left many more injured and homeless.

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This year’s tree will be cut on the property of Henry and Pat Knol in East Amherst, N.S., who say it’s a great honour to be chosen.

The public is invited to a tree-cutting ceremony on their property on Nov. 18.

It will be shipped to the United States by truck, and lit up on the Boston Common on Dec. 3.

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“Some years ago our cousin transported the tree to Boston while working for the Department of Transportation,” the Knols said in a joint statement. “Although he is no longer with us, it is very special to know that our family has this connection to such a special tradition.”

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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