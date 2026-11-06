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Sports

Bombers list Collaros as game-time decision for East Division final

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2026 10:21 am
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws a pass under pressure from Edmonton Elks' Kenny Logan Jr. (20) and Robbie Smith (40) during first half CFL football action in Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws a pass under pressure from Edmonton Elks' Kenny Logan Jr. (20) and Robbie Smith (40) during first half CFL football action in Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan. CKM
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Veteran quarterback Zach Collaros is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday’s East Division final.

Winnipeg listed Collaros atop its quarterback depth chart Friday but with the game-time decision designation.

Collaros suffered a rib injury in Winnipeg’s 34-10 season-ending win over the B.C. Lions on Oct. 23.

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He didn’t play in the Bombers’ 25-22 win over the Toronto Argonauts last week in the East Division semifinal.

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Collaros was listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest on Winnipeg’s injury report after being limited Wednesday and not practising Thursday.

Dru Brown started last week’s playoff game. His 23-yard touchdown pass to Nic Demski with 44 seconds remaining, and subsequent two-point conversion to the veteran receiver, rallied Winnipeg to victory.

If Collaros can’t play Saturday, Brown would start for Winnipeg.

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