Bombers list Collaros as game-time decision for East Division final

Veteran quarterback Zach Collaros is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday’s East Division final.
Winnipeg listed Collaros atop its quarterback depth chart Friday but with the game-time decision designation.
Collaros suffered a rib injury in Winnipeg’s 34-10 season-ending win over the B.C. Lions on Oct. 23.
He didn’t play in the Bombers’ 25-22 win over the Toronto Argonauts last week in the East Division semifinal.
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Collaros was listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest on Winnipeg’s injury report after being limited Wednesday and not practising Thursday.
Dru Brown started last week’s playoff game. His 23-yard touchdown pass to Nic Demski with 44 seconds remaining, and subsequent two-point conversion to the veteran receiver, rallied Winnipeg to victory.
If Collaros can’t play Saturday, Brown would start for Winnipeg.
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