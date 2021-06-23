Menu

Sports
June 23 2021 9:14pm
00:44

Winnipeg Blue Bombers gearing up to allow fully vaccinated fans into stadium

The president of the Winnipeg Football Club says he hopes to see sell-out crowds at home games as the team heads back onto the field this summer.

